Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4882 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 83.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,585,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

