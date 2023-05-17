Vista Finance LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.82. 36,915,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,486,375. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07. The company has a market cap of $544.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

