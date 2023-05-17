Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.88

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 348200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

