Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,566 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Synchrony Financial worth $69,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

