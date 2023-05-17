Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 185,907 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Conagra Brands worth $63,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

