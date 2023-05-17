Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,475,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 344,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $67,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.