Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 72,281 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,281 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $60,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.