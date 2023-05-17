Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Victory Capital worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 103,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,642. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

