Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $511.27

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 511.27 ($6.40) and traded as high as GBX 538 ($6.74). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 527 ($6.60), with a volume of 18,557 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.02) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 509.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 502.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £558.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,814.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

