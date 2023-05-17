Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

VVI stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $457.49 million, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $61,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

