Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERV stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Verve Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

