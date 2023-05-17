Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
