Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

About Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

