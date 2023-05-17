Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 72,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,758. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
