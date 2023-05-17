Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,849,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.82% of Vertiv worth $93,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,307,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vertiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 1,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 829,025 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.