Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,318 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $33,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 346,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $620.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.