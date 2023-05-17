Verge (XVG) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Verge has a market cap of $32.02 million and $692,517.76 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,398.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00343041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00553006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00067767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00430644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,387,619 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

