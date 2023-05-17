Verasity One Day Volume Hits $5.27 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

