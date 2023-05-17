Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CFO William D. Mccombe Sells 11,198 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CFO William D. Mccombe sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $20,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,872.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VLD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $319.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.82.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 12.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 8.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

