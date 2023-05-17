Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CFO William D. Mccombe Sells 11,198 Shares

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CFO William D. Mccombe sold 11,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $20,828.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,872.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Velo3D Stock Down 9.3 %
NYSE VLD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $319.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.82.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
