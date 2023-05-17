Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.43%.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
