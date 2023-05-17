Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Articles

