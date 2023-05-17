Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $376.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.73. The company has a market cap of $286.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

