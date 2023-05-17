Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO opened at $376.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

