Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,352. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

