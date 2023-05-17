Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

