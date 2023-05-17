Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $43,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.32. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $391.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

