Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $391.63

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $391.63 and last traded at $391.46, with a volume of 352611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.32.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

