Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,353,000 after acquiring an additional 286,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

