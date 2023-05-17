Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading Up 8.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 3,636,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,492,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Specifically, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,711 shares of company stock worth $126,452 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

