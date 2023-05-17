V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 126,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 76,167 shares.The stock last traded at $42.49 and had previously closed at $41.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

V2X Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of V2X

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in V2X in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth $361,000.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

