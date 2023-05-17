Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $48.53 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

