Unizen (ZCX) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $16.52 million and $409,078.43 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

