United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Summitry LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 333,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 124,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

