Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.12 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and $36.12 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00019245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00344439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.18488641 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $34,651,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.