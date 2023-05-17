Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.72. 623,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,840. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.