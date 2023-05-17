Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Trimmed by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 213,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

UNP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.78. 253,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.84. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

