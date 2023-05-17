UMA One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.93 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00007901 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $150.81 million and $13.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,592,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,307,338 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

