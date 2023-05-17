U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 0.2%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 496,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 672,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $311.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Xpress Enterprises

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,350 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,393,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $6,154,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $4,524,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

