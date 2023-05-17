U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

U.S. Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on USEG. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.