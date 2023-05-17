U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
U.S. Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
USEG opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on USEG. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
