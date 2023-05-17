U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

