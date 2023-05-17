TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (TXO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on May 30th

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

TXO Energy Partners Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:TXO opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. TXO Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Institutional Trading of TXO Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $558,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,542,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TXO Energy Partners

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXO shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TXO Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

