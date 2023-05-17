TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (TXO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.50 on May 30th

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
TXO Energy Partners Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE:TXO opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. TXO Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.
Institutional Trading of TXO Energy Partners
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $558,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,542,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TXO Energy Partners
TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TXO Energy Partners (TXO)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TXO Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.