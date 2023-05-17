Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

SLV opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

