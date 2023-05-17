Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 100 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

