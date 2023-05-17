Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $34,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.5 %

ELV opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.95 and its 200-day moving average is $487.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

