Trust Co. of Vermont Has $91,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2,368.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:FR opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

