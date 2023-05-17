Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in RPM International were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM International Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

NYSE:RPM opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.