Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $468.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 238.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.20.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

