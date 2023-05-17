Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CBIZ by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CBIZ by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,125 shares of company stock worth $3,474,726. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

