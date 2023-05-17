Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.69

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 126920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,100,832.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,409,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,100,832.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.5% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 153,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

