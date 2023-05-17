Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,509 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 26,436 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.