Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $33.95

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.95, but opened at $33.18. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 482,652 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.15 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

