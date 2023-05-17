Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 254,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 168,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Trillium Gold Mines Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

